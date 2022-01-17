CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Split After 18 Years of Marriage, Say ‘Need Time to Understand Us as Individuals’

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married in 2004. (Image: Instagram)

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married in 2004. Aishwaryaa is the daughter of superstar Rajnikanth.

News Desk

Actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa on Monday announced separation after 18 years of togetherness. Both made the announcement on social media platforms. They shared, “Today we stand at a place where our paths separate…please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this."

Dhanush penned a long note and said, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other…The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting…Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

Aishwaryaa, who is the elder daughter of superstar Rajnikanth and the director-singer by profession, also shared the same post on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “No caption needed…only your understanding n your love necessary!"

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony on November 18, 2004 and are parents of two sons.

first published:January 17, 2022, 23:23 IST