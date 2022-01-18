Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Split: Soundarya Rajnikanth Changes Twitter Profile With Pic Of Sister And Rajinikanth

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa R announced their separation on Monday. While their respective family members are yet to comment on their decision to split, Aishwaryaa’s sister Soundarya Rajnikanth seems to have extended her support to Aishwaryaa on Twitter with a picture.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, Soundarya changed her Twitter profile picture to a photo featuring herself, Aishwaryaa, and Rajinikanth. The picture was taken when they were children. In the throwback picture, the young girls are seen seated in Rajnikanth’s lap and posing for the camera.

While Soundarya has not spoken about the sudden change in profile pictures, fans sent her and Rajnikanth’s family love and support. “Great father who raised his kids to take bold decisions when it is needed. Stay strong sister .. take care of your sister, her kids and your parents," a fan said, reacting to the picture. “Stay strong mam Super star ah partokonga happy ah (please take care of Rajinikanth) Forget negativities… Be happy ever," added another. “Look how he’s holding both of you.. please take care of him like you always did sis," a third fan wrote.

Soundarya too had previously made the headlines for her separation. In 2016, the filmmaker separated from her first husband Ashwin Ramkumar. She married Vishagan Vanangamudi in 2019.

Meanwhile, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa were together for 18 years. They got married in 2004 and welcome two sons. Their first son Yatra was born in 2006 while Linga was born four years later, in 2010. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have not delved into the reason behind their separation. However, they said they needed to ‘take time to understand (them) as individuals for the better.’

Their statement read: “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. (Aishwaryaa and Dhanush) have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better."

