It is well known that Dhanush adores Tamil music legend Ilaiyaraaja. In reality shows and other events, the actor has performed Ilaiyaraaja’s songs over the years to show his support for the legendary musician. Dhanush played the part of an Ilaiyaraaja enthusiast, who would listen to his music anytime he was sad in his 2022 blockbuster Thiruchitrambalam. Finally, the fan and his idol have collaborated on a song for Vetrimaaran next movie Viduthalai.

For the Ilaiyaraaja song Onnoda Nadandhaa in Viduthalai, Dhanush has switched to singing. Ananya Bhat has also given her voice to the song. Ilaiyaraaja was seen earlier in the video training Dhanush how to sing the song in the studio.

A man and a lady travel through a forest in Suka’s story Onnoda Nandandhaa. The song’s lyrics are all about how the two navigate the perilous terrain of the forest at night. The song conveys that, despite their perilous journey, the two are at ease with one another. Despite having a melancholy melody, the song has a sense of hope throughout.

Based on the Tamil short story Thunaivan by Jeyamohan, Viduthalai is a historical drama. The narrative centres on a recently hired police constable and his time on a brand-new mission in a forest. Soori and Vijay Sethupathi also play significant parts in the film. Two separate releases of the movie are planned. The filming of Viduthalai Part 1 & Viduthalai Part 2 had already been completed by the director Vetri Maaran in December 2022. The movie’s first act is currently under post-production and will be seen in theatres soon.

With music by Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, the movie also stars Bhavani Sre, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, Chethan, and several other actors.

Soon, Dhanush will release another film with high stakes in theatres. Vaathi, Dhanush’s upcoming film, has debuted its first motion poster. Bala, played by Dhanush, is a teacher in a government school, and the movie’s teaser suggests that Meenakshi, one of Bala’s coworkers, will figure prominently in the relationship (Samyuktha). Samuthirakani, who views education as a business, serves as the villain. Vaathi is probably going to be a commercially successful entertainer with a social message regarding corruption and school privatization.

