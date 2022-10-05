Dhanush And Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Decide to Call Off Divorce After 9 Months: Report

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth took the internet world by shock when they announced their separation in January earlier this year. Dhanush got married to Aishwaryaa, South megastar Rajinikanth’s eldest daughter, in 2004. They have two sons together, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.

Even though the two did not divulge the reason behind their separation, there were reports doing the rounds that Dhanush and Aishwarya’s families had been trying to “convince them to stay together.” And if a new report in Pinkvilla is to be believed, Dhanush and Aishwarya have “decided to put their divorce on hold and try make things work.” However, there is still no official confirmation from Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

Earlier this year, Dhanush and Aishwarya requested people to respect their privacy, while announcing their separation on social media. “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting.. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this (sic),” Dhanush said in a statement.

In August this year, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa’s elder son took oath as the sports captain of his school and his proud parents were present at the ceremony. A photo of Aishwaryaa and Dhanush with their kids from the function went viral on social media.

On the work front, Dhanush will next be seen in Vaathi. The film is about the education system in India. The teaser and poster of the film have received immense love from the audience. On the other hand, Aishwaryaa is set to make a debut in Hindi as a director with her upcoming film Oh Saathi Chal, which she described as an “extraordinary true love story.”

