Dhanush and Vijay to Simbu, Sons of Tamil Directors Ruling The Industry

Sons of celebrity parents entering the film industry as lead stars is a never-ending trend. Although sons of actors trying their luck as heroes have become a common practice, there are also several heroes in Tamil cinema who come from the family of directors. Let’s have a look.

A. Chandrasekhar- Thalapathy Vijay

Thalapathy Vijay, the son of director S. A. Chandrasekhar, predominantly works in Tamil cinema. Vijay made his debut in Tamil films with his father’s directorial Naalaiya Theerpu in 1992. He is today one of the highest-paid actors in India.

Ravi Raja Pinisetty- Aadhi Pinisetty

Aadhi Pinisetty, son of director Ravi Raja Pinisetty, has received a lot of appreciation for both his Tamil and Telugu films.

A Kodandarami Reddy- Vaibhav Reddy

Vaibhav Reddy mainly works in the Tamil film industry. The young actor made his debut with the Telugu film Govada and is the son of Telugu director A Kodandarami Reddy.

Rajendar- Silambarasan TR

Thesingu Rajendar, better known as T. Rajendar’s son Silambarasan TR, also known as S.T.R. or Simbu continues to be a top hero in Tamil cinema.

Kasthuri Raja- Dhanush

Actor Dhanush, son of director Kasthuri Raja, needs no introduction. As of now, the renowned Tamil actor has completed two decades in the film industry.

Vijaya Nirmala- Naresh

Naresh, the son of the popular actor-director Vijaya Nirmala is a well-known personality in the industry. The actor, politician, and social activist began acting as a child in 1970, and over the years appeared in around 200 films in a variety of roles as both lead and supporting actor.

