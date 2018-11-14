English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dhanush Announces New Film with 'Pariyerum Perumal' Director
Pa. Ranjith produced 'Pariyerum Perumal', which chronicles caste issues in Tamil Nadu and shook the viewers with its raw presentation, was widely appreciated.
A file photo of actor Dhanush.
Actor-filmmaker Dhanush on Tuesday took to twitter to announce that he will next team up with Mari Selvaraj, the director of critically-acclaimed film Pariyerum Perumal, for a new yet-untitled Tamil project.
In his tweet, Dhanush revealed he finally watched the film and that he was blown away by it.
He wrote: "Finally watched 'Pariyerum Perumal'. Mind blown. The rawness and lifestyle shown is so real it feels you are there."
Dhanush went on to congratulate the entire team of the film and said: "I would like to announce director Mari Selvaraj will be doing his next film with me under V Creations. So excited to work with a talent like him."
Currently basking in the success of Tamil gangster drama 'Vada Chennaia', Dhanush will soon commence work on a project based on Tamil novel 'Vekkai' with director Vetrimaaran.
He also has a yet-untitled Tamil fantasy comedy with director Ramkumar.
In his recent chat with IANS, Ramkumar discussed the project.
"It's a very unique character and I think only he (Dhanush) can pull it off. The energy that he brings to a character is unmatchable," he said.
Ramkumar hopes to wrap up his film with Dhanush in six months.
"Due to various reasons, my second film took a lot of time. It won't happen this time. We hope to wrap up Dhanush sir's film in six months flat after we go on the floors," he added.
Meanwhile, Dhanush awaits the release of Tamil action comedy 'Maari 2'. He also has Tamil thriller 'Enai Noki Paayum Thota' gearing up for release.
Finally watched pariyerum perumal. Mind blown.The rawness nd life style shown is so real it feels u r there. congrats 2 d entire team.Also wud like 2 announce dir Mari selvaraj will b doing his next film with me under @theVcreations so excited to work with a talent like him.— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) November 13, 2018
