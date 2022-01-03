Dhanush Begins Shooting for Debut Telugu Film 'Sir', See Pictures From Puja Ceremony

Tamil superstar Dhanush who is busy collecting praises for his latest film Atrangi Re has already launched his Telugu debut film, Sir. The bilingual film directed by Venky Atluri is titled Vaathi in Tamil. The film was launched today with a formal puja in Hyderabad and the team took to social media to share photos from the event. Samyuktha Menon will be starring alongside Dhanush in this film. For the puja ceremony, the Raanjhana actor wore a casual white shirt paired with black pants whereas the actress wore gorgeous ethnic wear.

Take a look at the pics:

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the film is going to be a period drama about the education mafia.

Meanwhile, the actor is also going to be a part of director Arun Matheswaran’s next. According to reports, the film has a gangster-based story set in the 1950s.

Dhanush is gearing up for the shoot of the untitled movie, which will be his 47th film. The filming for the movie is all set to start in May 2022. The movie is being produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, which has previously produced Maran, which had also starred Dhanush. Sources say that this gangster movie is going to be much more violent than Arun’s debut movie Rocky. Both Matheswaran and Dhanush tweeted about this movie earlier.

