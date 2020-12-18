Dhanush Cast in Russo Brothers' 'The Gray Man', Featuring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling

Tamil star Dhanush has joined the ranks of Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas for the upcoming actioner The Gray Man, which his helmed by Avengers: Endgame fame director duo Anthony and Joe Russo.

The announcement was made by Netflix recently via a tweet. Warner Moura, of Narcos fame, Jessica Henwick and Julia Butters have also been revealed to be the newest additions to The Gray Man cast. The movie will premiere on Netflix.

THE GRAY MAN cast just got even better.Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, and Julia Butters will join Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas in the upcoming action thriller from directors Anthony and Joe Russo. pic.twitter.com/SJcz8erjGm — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 17, 2020

The script of The Gray Man has been written by Joe Russo, with Avengers: Endgame screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely taking a final pass.

The Gray Man is based on the 2009 Mark Greaney novel of the same name and is about a freelance assassin and former CIA operative named Court Gentry (played by Gosling). The movie will follow Gentry as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former member of Gentry's CIA team.

Taking about The Gray Man earlier, the director had revealed, "The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie, and that's got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins, and Gosling's characters gets burned by the CIA and Evans' character has to hunt him down."

(With IANS inputs)