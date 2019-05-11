Dhanush Completes 17 Years in Films, Writes a Thank-You Note for Fans

17 years !! Thank you all 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/nAcqNjy19g — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 10, 2019

Actor Dhanush, who completed 17 years in the movies on Friday, took to social media to share a heart-felt note for his fans, thanking him for their unwavering support and love.“My dearest friends. Thulluvatho Ilamai released on May 10th 2002, the day that would change my life forever. Has it really been 17 years? It feels like yesterday that you opened your hearts to the clueless young boy who didn’t even know if he had it in him to become an actor, let alone a star. Looking back at this roller coaster of a career, I’m filled with deepest sense of gratitude for your faith in me,” he wrote.The 35-year-old, who made his Bollywood debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in Aanand L Rai’s 2013 film Raanjhana, added, “Through good times and bad, hits and flops, success and failures, you have stood by me. Thank you so much. I’m not a perfect person but your unconditional faith drives me to push myself harder and be the best version of myself.”“Seeing the poster designs and videos wishing me on my 17 years has filled me with lot of encouragement and positivity. Let’s always spread love, only love, and create a world where most of us dare to dream,” he further wrote.Last seen in Balaji Mohan’s Maari 2, the actor-director-producer will next star in Vetrimaaran’s Asuran.