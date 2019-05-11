Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Dhanush Completes 17 Years in Films, Writes a Thank-You Note for Fans

Dhanush began his acting career in 2002 with Kasthuri Raja’s Thulluvatho Ilamai.

News18.com

Updated:May 11, 2019, 9:02 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Dhanush Completes 17 Years in Films, Writes a Thank-You Note for Fans
A file photo of actor Dhanush.
Loading...
Actor Dhanush, who completed 17 years in the movies on Friday, took to social media to share a heart-felt note for his fans, thanking him for their unwavering support and love.

“My dearest friends. Thulluvatho Ilamai released on May 10th 2002, the day that would change my life forever. Has it really been 17 years? It feels like yesterday that you opened your hearts to the clueless young boy who didn’t even know if he had it in him to become an actor, let alone a star. Looking back at this roller coaster of a career, I’m filled with deepest sense of gratitude for your faith in me,” he wrote.

The 35-year-old, who made his Bollywood debut opposite Sonam Kapoor in Aanand L Rai’s 2013 film Raanjhana, added, “Through good times and bad, hits and flops, success and failures, you have stood by me. Thank you so much. I’m not a perfect person but your unconditional faith drives me to push myself harder and be the best version of myself.”

“Seeing the poster designs and videos wishing me on my 17 years has filled me with lot of encouragement and positivity. Let’s always spread love, only love, and create a world where most of us dare to dream,” he further wrote.




Last seen in Balaji Mohan’s Maari 2, the actor-director-producer will next star in Vetrimaaran’s Asuran.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram