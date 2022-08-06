Dhanush Confirms He is Part of The Gray Man Sequel with His Latest Post Saying 'Lone Wolf is Ready'

Russo Brother’s high-octane action thriller ‘The Gray Man’ generated quite the hype in India for roping in actor Dhanush to play a trained assassin. The director duo have yet again been successful in captivating audiences with their unique style of film-making.

Following the first part, there were speculations about a possible spin-off and sequel to the film but there was no official announcement as such. However, Dhanush has now confirmed that he would be reprising the role of Avik San a.k.a The Lone Wolf in the sequel.

On Saturday, Dhanush took to his Instagram handle to share a small audio clip where he can be heard saying, “Six, this is Lone Wolf. I hear they are both looking for the same man. I want to offer you some advice. Stop looking. You are wasting your time. Because if I find him first, there will be nothing left for you to look for. And if you find him first, then I will find you. Nothing personal.”

Meanwhile, his tweet read, “The Gray Man universe is expanding and the sequel is coming… Lone Wolf is ready, are you? #TheGrayMan @agbofilms @netflix @Russo_Brothers”

In a recent interaction, Joe and Anthony Russo explained why Dhanush’s character was not killed off. They shared, “We’re fortunate enough to use Dhanush. We were not interested in him playing a one-off character who shows up just to be overcome by the lead in the film. He is as equally skilled and determined as Gosling is in the movie. He has a story that will allow him to come back into the narrative at some point — as his own hero.”

Produced by the Russo brothers’ company, AGBO, The Gray Man is the first film in a franchise based upon Mark Greaney’s Gray Man novels. The film focused on the CIA agent Court Gentry, who is on the run from sadistic mercenary Lloyd Hanson upon discovering corrupt secrets about his superior. The action thriller starred Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here