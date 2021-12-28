Dhanush Expresses Desire to Act in Llaiyaraaja and Rajinikanth Biopics

Actor Dhanush is now enjoying the success of his recently released Atrangi Re which also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. The film has been streaming on Disney+Hotstar since December 24. Before its release, Dhanush was actively engaged in promotion of the film on all platforms. He attended many events, press conferences to promote the film. He had also attended a talk show hosted by actor and producer Karan Johar. During the show, Dhanush expressed his desire to act in biopics made on the lives of superstar Rajinikanth and legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja.

Dhanush recently appeared with Sara in Koffee Shots With Karan, which looks like an extension to the original show Koffee With Karan. The episode was uploaded on Disney+Hotstar’s Youtube channel on December 21 and has garnered over 3 million views.

During the show, Karan asked Dhanush about his interests in biopics. Karan asked him whose biopic he wants to do. The actor immediately stated that he desires to act in biopics made on the lives of Rajinikanth and Ilaiyaraaja. In the past too, Dhanush had expressed his fondness for Ilaiyaraaja’s music. Earlier, Dhanush had stated that even though Rajinikanth is his father-in-law he will always be the superstar for him.

Karan also asked Dhanush which film of his would he like to be remade in Hindi. The actor said that he would like to have Polladhavan remade in Hindi. The Tamil film was directed by Vetri Marran and was released in 2007. Karan also asked Dhanush if he can get the remaking rights for Polladhavan in Hindi.

During the promotion of Atrangi Re on Koffee Shots With Karan, Dhanush and Sara talked about their experience working in the film together. Atrangi Re is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.