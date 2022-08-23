Dhanush Goes 'Wow' on Rajinikanth's First Look From Jailer

Rajinikanth will next be seen in Jailer and the film went on the floors on August 22, Monday. The makers announced the news and also shared a poster of Rajinikanth in a dapper look. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. This is the first time that Rajinikanth is working with Nelson Dilipkumar. When Rajinikanth’s look from the film was released, everyone praised him and one among them was his ex-son-in-law and actor Dhanush. For the unversed, Dhanush was married to Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. The two parted ways in February 2022.

Reposting the poster of Rajinikanth from Jailer, Dhanush wrote, “wow.”

The music of Jailer will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim styled Rajinikanth in the film. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen opposite Rajinikanth in the film. Jailer is an actioner, which is being produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation in February this year and ended their 18 years of marriage. The official announcement had read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting… Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand ourselves as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Nama Shivaya!”

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth met in 2000 and got married in 2004. They have two sons, whom they are now co-parenting. Recently, the duo was clicked at their elder son’s school’s function, where he was elected as the school’s sports captain.

On the work front, Dhanush will next be seen in Vaathi.

