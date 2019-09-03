Dhanush, Karthik Subbaraj Welcome Game of Thrones Star James Cosmo on Board for Their Next
South-Indian film director Karthik Subbaraj signed Games of Thrones star James Cosmo to star as the antagonist opposite Dhanush in his next.
On Monday, South-Indian film director Karthik Subbaraj, whose last outing was Rajinikanth starrer Petta, signed Games of Thrones star James Cosmo to star in his next. The film is tentatively titled 'D40'. Tweeting about the same, Subbaraj wrote, “Welcome on board @MrJamesCosmo sir!! Very Happy, honoured & excited to work with an actor who starred in legendary creations like #Braveheart #Troy #Gameofthrones & many more @dhanushkraja @sash041075 @Music_Santhosh @kshreyaas #D40 #Ynot18.”
Welcome on board @MrJamesCosmo sir!! Very Happy, honoured & excited to work with an actor who starred in legendary creations like #Braveheart #Troy #Gameofthrones & many more👍😊@dhanushkraja @sash041075 @Music_Santhosh @kshreyaas #D40 #Ynot18 https://t.co/qC0HcUo5vl— karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) September 2, 2019
Subbaraj had signed Dhanush for the action thriller back in 2016. While the film got delayed multiple times due to changes in production, it eventually began shooting in London after three years.
The new addition to the cast, actor James Cosmo has essayed the role of Lord Commander Jeor Mormont in HBO's popular web Game of Thrones. Apart from GoT, he is also known for his performances in Braveheart, Troy, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, Witch and the Wardrobe and several other Hollywood films.
Cosmo will play the antagonist in the movie. Reportedly, Subbaraj also tried to get in touch with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro for the same but his efforts went in vain.
The film is being produced by Y Not Studios. In the film, Dhanush will play the protagonist, whereas, Malayalam actor Aishwarya Lekshmi will be making her debut as the female lead. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast.
