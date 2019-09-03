Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Dhanush, Karthik Subbaraj Welcome Game of Thrones Star James Cosmo on Board for Their Next

South-Indian film director Karthik Subbaraj signed Games of Thrones star James Cosmo to star as the antagonist opposite Dhanush in his next.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 3, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dhanush, Karthik Subbaraj Welcome Game of Thrones Star James Cosmo on Board for Their Next
South-Indian film director Karthik Subbaraj signed Games of Thrones star James Cosmo to star as the antagonist opposite Dhanush in his next.
Loading...

On Monday, South-Indian film director Karthik Subbaraj, whose last outing was Rajinikanth starrer Petta, signed Games of Thrones star James Cosmo to star in his next. The film is tentatively titled 'D40'. Tweeting about the same, Subbaraj wrote, “Welcome on board @MrJamesCosmo sir!! Very Happy, honoured & excited to work with an actor who starred in legendary creations like #Braveheart #Troy #Gameofthrones & many more @dhanushkraja @sash041075 @Music_Santhosh @kshreyaas #D40 #Ynot18.”

Subbaraj had signed Dhanush for the action thriller back in 2016. While the film got delayed multiple times due to changes in production, it eventually began shooting in London after three years.

The new addition to the cast, actor James Cosmo has essayed the role of Lord Commander Jeor Mormont in HBO's popular web Game of Thrones. Apart from GoT, he is also known for his performances in Braveheart, Troy, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, Witch and the Wardrobe and several other Hollywood films.

Cosmo will play the antagonist in the movie. Reportedly, Subbaraj also tried to get in touch with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro for the same but his efforts went in vain.

The film is being produced by Y Not Studios. In the film, Dhanush will play the protagonist, whereas, Malayalam actor Aishwarya Lekshmi will be making her debut as the female lead. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram