Dhanush, Keerthy Suresh to Feature in Netrikkan Remake?

There has already been a lot of buzz around the remake of Netrikkan, a classic 1981 Tamil movie. Ever since the project was announced, there has been wild speculation surrounding who will play the lead roles in the remake. Now, the rumour mills have it that Dhanush might step into the shoes of Kaala actor Rajinikanth, who played the lead in the original movie.

Dhanush, who had previously worked in the remake of another Rajinikanth’s Mappillai, hasn’t issued any official statement yet.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh is expected to play the female lead in the upcoming film. The 1981 S P Muthuraman directorial saw Keerthy’s mother, Menaka portraying the lead role. Written by Visu and K Balachander, the cult-classic went on to become a hit.

On the work front, while Rajinikanth is enjoying the success of Darbar. His son-in-law Dhanush is currently basking in the glory of his last hit, Pattas. Rajinikanth is currently working on his film Thalaivar 168, along with Keerthy Suresh. Dhanush has a number of projects in his kitty, including Karnan, D40 among others.

