Dhanush Preps For D43's New Dance Number, Touted to Be ‘Super Crazy’

Tamil actor Dhanush is preparing hard for a new song to be featured in his upcoming movie D43. A recent snap shared by choreographer Jani Master shows the versatile star in action as he strives to expertise a dance step.

Jani wrote that the song was “super crazy” and that it is going to be another “trending song” from the actor. While, in one photo, Dhanush can be seen discussing the details with Jani and other staff members, the next photo features the star mirroring a movement as shown by the choreographer.

Soon, music composer for D43, GV Prakash announced that the shoot for the opening track of the film will be done today on January 8. Making the song even more special, the song will be sung by none other than Dhanush. Prakash also said that the lyrics have been written by Vivek and the final song will be a “stylish mass track”.

As Prakash wrote that Jani has choreographed the dance moves for the opening song, it is being speculated that the pictures shared by Jani yesterday had Dhanush practicing for the opening track. The dancer also retweeted Prakash’s tweet, further confirming the hypothesis.

Helmed by Karthick Naren, the movie also stars Samuthirakani, Malavika Mohanan and Smruthi Venkat in key roles.

Dhanush is also looking at the release of his next Hindi venture, Atrangi Re, along with Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. On December 30, it was reported that director Aanand L Rai was done with the shoot of the film.

Sara and Dhanush were also spotted attending gym sessions together before the release of the movie. This will be Dhanush’s third Hindi movie. He made his Bollywood debut with Rai’s Raanjhaana, which portrayed him as an obsessive lover who ends up sacrificing his life.