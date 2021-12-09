Dhanush Resumes Shooting For Hollywood Film 'The Gray Man', Shares BTS Pic

Actor Dhanush recently shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) picture from the sets of the Hollywood film ‘The Gray Man’. He resumed shooting for the Netflix movie helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo of Avengers fame.

The Indian actor had already completed most of his portions in the film earlier this year in the US. Now, he has returned to the sets of the film in London to wrap some patchwork. He will soon return to Chennai to resume the shooting for his upcoming Tamil film ‘Naane Varuven’.

On Tuesday, Dhanush shared on Twitter a picture wherein he is sitting in front of multiple screens on the sets of the film.

A little more Gray Man … pic.twitter.com/roRSybi9fQ— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 7, 2021

In the picture, Dhanush, surrounded by equipment, appears engrossed in one of the screens when the picture was clicked.

The Russo Brothers are known for directing blockbuster movies “Captain America: Civil War", “Avengers: Endgame" and “Extraction". Their next movie ‘The Gray Man’ starring Dhanush revolves around a freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling).

The action-thriller is based on the debut novel by Mark Greaney. The star cast also includes Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, and Jessica Henwick. Dhanush has also shot some parts of the film with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, among others, in his first Hollywood film.

Dhanush will reportedly be playing the head of one of the teams that is after freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry played by Ryan Gosling.

The film will be produced with a budget of USD 200 million. The Netflix action-thriller is being created to create a new franchise on a James Bond level.

