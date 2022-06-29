Dhanush Reviews Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan Trailer, Calls It 'Yet Another Magic Show'

The trailer of director Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan featuring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar has created quite a stir on the internet. The trailer, which was dropped last week, has now got an endorsement from actor Dhanush. The superstar said that the film looked like yet another “magic show” from the filmmaker. “Raksha Bandhan .. looks like yet another @aanandlrai, Himanshu Sharma magic show!! All the best to @akshaykumar sir @bhumipednekar and the whole cast and crew,” wrote Dhanush while sharing Raksha Bandhan’s trailer.

Dhanush was seen in Aanand Rai’s previous directorial Atrangi Re where he also shared screen space with Akshay and Sara Ali Khan.

Built around the premises of the bond between siblings, Raksha Bandhan will narrate the struggles of an elder brother, played by Akshay Kumar, who is unable to get his sister married because of dowry. Despite toiling day in and out, he finds it difficult to arrange dowry money for the marriages of his four sisters. In the process, Akshay’s equation with his childhood love Bhumi Pednekar also suffers as he had promised his mother to get settled only after getting his sisters married.

Raksha Bandhan is the second collaboration between Rai and Akshay Kumar. Speaking about the film Akshay said, “My relationship with my sister Alka has been the core point of all my life. To be able to share a relationship so special and pure on screen is an emotion of a lifetime. The way Aanandji has brought across the simple story with so much heart and soul is further testimony to the fact that there are very few who can render emotions so delicately on screen. I am blessed to be a part of this.”

Bankrolled by Color Yellow Productions, Cape of Good Films and Zee Studios, Raksha Bandha also features Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, Sadia Khateeb, and Abhinay Raj Singh in pivotal roles. The film is set to hit the theatres on August 11. Interestingly, it will be clashing with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office.

