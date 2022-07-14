Dhanush Rocks A Mullet On The Gray Man Premiere Red Carpet But It's His Sons Who Steal The Show

It was a starry night in Los Angeles as the cast of The Gray Man came together for the premiere of the film. On Wednesday, Indian actor Dhanush joined Rege-Jean Page, Chris Evans, Julia Butters, Billy Bob Thornton, Ryan Gosling, Jessica Henwick, Ana de Armas, and directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo to walk the red carpet and attend the special screening. Although the starry event, it was Dhanush’s sons Linga and Yathra that steal the show.

Dhanush took to Instagram and shared three pictures from the red carpet event featuring him and his sons. The trio walked the red carpet wearing crisp black outfits. While Dhanush sported a suit, Linga and Yathra sported blazers for the screening. If the trio wasn’t enough to grab everyone’s attention, Dhanush was also seen rocking his new mullet hairdo.

Sharing the pictures, Dhanush wrote, “When you realise they have completely stolen the show from you ❤❤❤ At #TheGrayMan premiere with Yathra and Linga.”

The pictures received much love from friends and fans. Singer Vijay Yesudas took to the comments section and wrote, “Can’t Blame them 😍😍🔥🔥 The Boys Rocking it with U Ur Tux is on🔥👌🏼Bruhh @dhanushkraja.” G V Prakash Kumar dropped a fire emoji. Fans also joined in to praise the trio. “Million dollar picture,” a fan wrote. “Carbon copy sir❤️🔥🔥🔥,” another added. “Same as like dad lion,” a third fan wrote.

For the unversed, Dhanush plays a pivotal role in The Gray Man. The actor featured in the trailer released a few weeks ago and has prompted Russo Brothers’ upcoming visit to India. In a video message that was posted by Netflix India on Youtube, the Russo Brothers said, “Hey everyone! I am Joe Russo and I am Anthony Russo and we’re so excited to be coming to India to see our dear friend Dhanush for our new movie ‘The Gray Man’. Get ready India, see you soon.”

Dhanush also recently spoke about his experience of working on The Gray Man. He said, “It was incredible. This movie is a rollercoaster, it has everything, action, drama, pace, and a big chase. I am very grateful that I got to do a modest role in this movie full of incredible people.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.