Dhanush Set for Some Serious Kickboxing in Pattas Trailer

Even as Dhanush’s latest film Asuran is still up and running for more than 100 days, the trailer of his next Pattas has hit YouTube. The movie revolves around martial arts and kickboxing and Dhanush is seen in the dual role of a father and a son.

The movie directed by Durai Senthilkumar will hit the screen on January 16.

The trailer begins with Dhanush senior performing martial arts. It’s established that he was so famous that his statue was built by the local people. The trailer then cuts to Dhanush junior, who is a thief. The trailer shows the son not having the traits of his father.

Towards the end of the trailer, Dhanush junior is seen entering the kickboxing stage. This trailer hints that the movie is about revenge. The video also reveals that the movie is about combat sports. Will this be a blockbuster like Sultan? Only time will tell.

This is the second time Senthilkumar is directing a Dhanush film. The first film Kodi by the duo was a mega hit.

Pattas also stars Nassar, Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada.

The trailer has more than 5 million views within hours of its release.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.