Dhanush Shares New Still From His Next Film Karnan

Actor, singer and composer Dhanush will be next seen in the Tamil language drama Karnan. He recently took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to share a picture from the sets.

Dhanush wrote, “#கர்ணன் #karnan shoot in progress”.

In the picture, the actor seems to be standing on a cliff with his back towards the camera. He is also holding a sword in his hands in the silhouette.

The film is produced by Kalaipuli Thanu.

Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan is expected to play female lead in the film. The upcoming project will also feature actor Yogi Babu and cinematographer-actor Natarajan Subramanian (popular as Natty) in pivotal roles.

Dhanush made his Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Raanjhanaa and had also won the 2014 Filmfare Award for best male debut.

The actor predominantly works in Tamil movies and has appeared in films like, Thanga Magan, Vada Chennai, Thodari, Pa Paandi among others. He was also the voice behind the famous track Why This Kolaveri Di from the Tamil psychology thriller 3.

He was last seen in the 2020 Tamil martial-arts film Pattas. Directed by R. S. Durai Senthikumar, the film also starred Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. Actor Naveen Chandra played the antagonist in the movie.

