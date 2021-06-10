Dhanush Shares Photo with Goli Soda Bottle to Reveal What Inspired Rowdy Baby Lyrics

One of the most successful actors in the country, Dhanush dons multiple hats. He is a producer, director, writer, lyricist as well as playback singer. Dhanush is renowned for his work across multiple disciplines and enjoys a massive fan following. The National Award winning actor is not so active on social media, and took his admirers by surprise when he shared a post recently on Instagram.

Dhanush gave a sneak peek into what went behind writing the lyrics of his popular Tamil song Rowdy Baby from the 2018 film Maari 2. She shared a picture shared by him where he is seen smiling as he looks at a bottle of goli soda. Dhanush quipped that it was this moment that persuaded him to write the global hit. The term goli soda is used in the opening line of the song composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Rowdy Baby had Dhanush and Sai Pallavi matching steps on Prabhu Deva’s choreography. Composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the song’s male vocals was lent by Dhanush himself.

The actor is currently in the US filming for his next, The Gray Man. Directed by the Russo brothers, the film also stars Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in lead roles. Speaking on Twitter Spaces recently, the actor admitted he misses Chennai and home-cooked meals by his mom. He is expected to wrap the shooting and return home in the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, the trailer of his upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram released on the web recently. The gangster flick directed by Karthik Subbaraj will get a direct release on Netflix on June 18. Dhanush will also reunite with his Karnan director Mari Selvaraj for a yet-to-be titled film. He is also committed to a film titled Naane Varuven which is directed by his brother, Selvaraghavan. The duo announced they will soon collaborate for the second instalment of classic film, Aayirathil Oruvan.

