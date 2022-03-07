Dhanush Sports A Big Smile As He Reunites With His Pooches: 'A Long Due Reunion'

Dhanush couldn’t contain his happiness after he was reunited with his dogs. The actor on Monday took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he was seen posing with his four dogs - King, Kong, Genghis and Caesar. The actor was seated in a garden and bonding with his dogs. Dhanush sported a clean look in the picture. Sharing the happy picture, Dhanush wrote, “A long due reunion !! So happy to be with my boys again !! #king #kong #genghis #caesar."

The picture prompted responses from director and screenwriter Selvaraghavan’s wife Gitanjali Selvaraghavan and Elli AvrRam. Gitanjali wrote, “Most gentle and well behaved pack!!" Elli dropped a heart emoji. Fans too showered Dhanush with love. “Choo cute my thalaiva," a fan commented. “Soo adorable," added another.

Dhanush’s picture with his dogs was shared just a few hours after his estranged wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth revealed she has been hospitalised yet again. Aishwaryaa took to Instagram and shared pictures from the hospital to reveal that she was getting treatment for fever and vertigo. She shared a picture with the doctor treating her and praised her.

Advertisement

“Life before covid and post covid …back again in the hospital experiencing fever and vertigo and what not ! But when you get to meet one of the most beautiful inspiring motivational dynamic doctors to come and spend time with you …it doesn’t feel that bad doctor @prithikachary ! What a start to women’s day eve for me to meet with you ! Honour ma’am," she wrote.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa left fans heartbroken earlier this year by announcing their separation. The couple had been together for almost two decades and welcomed two sons. The couple did not delve into the details of their separation. “The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate… Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with it," the couple said in their joint statement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.