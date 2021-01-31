Dhanush Starrer Karnan's Release Date Announced with Suspenseful Teaser

The release date of Dhanush's much-awaited film Karnan has been announced alongwith a teaser. The film, directed by Mari Selvaraj, will hit screens in April.

Selvaraj announced the release date with a teaser and wrote on his social media page, "Delighted to present the 'AnnouncementTeaser'of #Karnan @theVcreations @dhanushkraja @Music_Santhosh @thenieswar @EditorSelva @RamalingamTha @LaL_Director @rajishavijayan @KarnanTheMovie https://youtu.be/rcjORa8MhPo."

The suspenseful teaser, released in black and white, shows Dhanush running up a rocky terrain in search of something with a sword in hand. Take a look:

The shoot for the film wrapped up in December and Dhanush had shared a picture from the sets of the film. He thanked Mari Selvaraj and wrote, "#karnan shoot completed. Thank you Mari selvaraj for giving me this. Thank you @theVcreations thanu sir for the support. Sincere thanks to all my co-stars and technicians. A special thanks to @Music_Santhosh for the overwhelming music you have given for this special special film."

#karnan shoot completed. Thank you Mari selvaraj for giving me this. Thank you @theVcreations thanu sir for the support. Sincere thanks to all my co stars and technicians. A special thanks to @Music_Santhosh for the overwhelming music you have given for this special special film. pic.twitter.com/gHUSpiDqD2 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 9, 2020

The film has Rajisha Vijayan playing the female lead. Lal, Natty, Yogi Babu play important roles in the film. Santhosh Narayanan has composed music for the music for the film.