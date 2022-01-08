Dhanush-Starrer The Gray Man Will Release On Netflix In June 2022

Dhanush is one of the biggest stars in the Tamil film industry. He had made his debut at a young age and is now one of the most established actors not only in Tamil film industry but also across India. Now, it seems that he is branching out to the West as well. The National Award winning actor is working in The Gray Man. The movie, directed by the famous Russo brothers – Anthony and Joe Russo— of Avengers series, will be released on Netflix.

In this movie, Dhanush is co-starring with leading Hollywood actors Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. This is the second time an actor from the Tamil film industry has starred in a Hollywood movie. Bollywood actors such as the late Irrfan Khan and Anil Kapoor have starred in numerous Hollywood films.

Dhanush’s role in the movie is different and he is one of the three heroes in The Gray Man.

The film is set to be released in June 2022. Netflix is set to announce a release date soon. This will be Dhanush’s fourth release on the OTT platform. Viewers are eagerly waiting for the release of the movie. Remarkably, the Russo brothers have also directed the series Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra, for Amazon Prime.

Danush almost completed the shoot of his portion early last year and returned to the sets in London to finish the remaining parts for the film in December. The film, The Gray Man, is an action thriller based on the debut novel of American novelist Mark Greaney.

