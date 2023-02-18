Tamil star Dhanush has dawned a new look of a schoolboy for his latest flick Vaathi. The actor is known for choosing non-stereotypical characters that have something different about them. His latest film also features a teacher who is not just a student but a revolutionist who fights against the privatisation of education. Vaathi has been received well by critics and audiences since the movie has a message about the right to education.

To promote the film’s message, the makers have also decided to screen the movie for free in selected government schools in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The movie, directed by Venky Atluri, is set in the late 1990s. The story is of a young man’s battle against the privatisation of the education system and while the storytelling isn’t unique, the approach of direction is what manages to keep the movie grounded yet engaging.

Since Vaathi is about access to education, the makers have decided to screen the movies for free in several districts for government school teachers and students. The movie is a bilingual one and the Telugu version is called Sir.

The theatrical business of the film has been pretty strong so far. The movie has managed to collect Rs 5.5 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on its first day. Moreover, the Tamil version of the movie has collected over Rs 35 crore in Tamil Nadu. The movie was released in 415 theatres in the two Telugu states.

The movie has a solid rating of 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, the film was released under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas and Srikara Studios.

Apart from Dhanush, the film stars Samyuktha Menon, Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Ilavarasu and Samuthirakani in prominent roles. Along with direction, Venky has also scripted the film and he has made a good reputation for himself with the way he has carried this film’s story to its conclusion.

