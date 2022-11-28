Dhanush Starts Shooting For Sekhar Kammula’s Trilingual Film

Actor Dhanush has collaborated with National Award-winning Telugu filmmaker Sekhar Kammula for his upcoming trilingual film. The untitled project went on floors today in Hyderabad, with a customary pooja. The film will be shot in Telugu, Hindu and Tamil simultaneously. It will be produced by Narayana Das Narang and Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. The production house took to Twitter to share the images from the pooja.

While sharing the pictures, the makers of the film wrote, “The remarkable moment is here for the path-breaking combo superstar @dhanushkraja Director @sekharkammila Trilingual film launched today on a grand note with a pooja ceremony. Filming begins soon”.

Look at the photos here:

In the photos, Dhanush can be seen wearing traditional attire, donning a fully-grown beard look. The pictures have taken the Internet by storm and now fans are awaiting the release of the film that will soon hit the theatres.

Dhanush is also going to appear in the bilingual film which is directed by Venky Atluri of Tholi Prema fame. Bankrolled by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainment, the film will hit the silver screen in February 2023. The film is titled Sir in Telugu and Vaathi in Tamil.

Dhanush made his last appearance in the Hollywood movie, The Grey Man. He was also seen in director Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven, which hit the silver screen on September 29.

The actor is also a part of big projects like Captain Miller directed by Arun Matheswaran and Aayirathil Oruvan 2 directed by Selvaraghavan.

As of now, Dhanush is the only actor to get finalised for this Sekhar directorial. Now, it will be exciting to see who the actor will be paired opposite in the film, and who the makers will rope in for other significant roles.

