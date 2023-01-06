Dhanush To Don Director’s Hat For Film Starring Vishnu Vishal And SJ Suryah: Report

With a string of projects in the pipeline, Kollywood superstar Dhanush is now gearing up to don the director’s hat for a Tamil film. After marking his directorial debut with the 2017 comedy-drama film Pa Paandi, the actor is reportedly going to helm yet another project starring himself, alongside Vishnu Vishal and SJ Suryah in the lead roles. According to reports, the upcoming film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Sun Pictures Upcoming Project : Dhanush , SJ Suriya and Vishnu Vishal will play the lead roles in the film directed by Dhanush and produced by Sun Pictures.#VishnuVishal #SJSurya #Dhanush pic.twitter.com/30IFOM989p— Cine Platform (@cine__platform) January 3, 2023

The untitled film will mark Dhanush’s second directorial venture after a break of five years. After Pa Paandi in 2017, the actor confirmed directing a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, titled Naan Rudran. The film’s cast boasted Nagarjuna, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Anu Emmanuel, among others, in prominent roles. However, the project was later shelved due to unknown reasons.

Back when it was announced, music director Sean Roldan had claimed that Naan Rudran would be the Baahubali of Tamil cinema. He told the Times of India, “If the film gets completed, I am sure it would be a turning point in Tamil cinema. I am confident that just as Baahubali changed the course of Telugu cinema, this film will do the same.”

On the acting front, Dhanush currently has a string of films in his kitty. He will next be seen in the coming-of-age action drama Vaathi, written and directed by Venky Alluri. Besides Vaathi, he also has the Telugu film Sir and Arun Matheswaran’s Captain Miller lined up for release this year.

Vishnu Vishal, on the other hand, will next be seen playing the protagonist in Mohandas and Lal Salaam. His last film was Chella Ayyavu’s Gatta Kusthi, which was hailed by audiences and film critics alike. Speaking of SJ Suryah, he was last seen in Kadamaiyai Sei, written and directed by Venkat Raghavan. Suryah’s upcoming films include Bommai, Mark Antony and RC 15, among others.

