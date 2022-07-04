Dhanush To Play Three Roles In His Big-Budget Tamil Film Captain Miller

Captain Miller, which is said to be the biggest Tamil film in Dhanush’s cinematic career, will have the actor playing three roles. The national-award-winning actor has joined hands with director Arun Matheswaran for this period film. Set in the backdrop of the Madras Presidency in the 1930s and 40s, the shooting is set to begin soon.

The movie will be shot in Tamil and dubbed in Telugu and Hindi. Like blockbuster hits KGF and Pushpa, Captain Miller’s theme is universal and will connect with audiences across the world.

The makers earlier in June released a teaser from the film which showcased Dhanush riding a bike with his face covered with a scarf. He carried a gun with him.

The film has Nagooran handling the editing and Shreyas Krishna as the cinematographer. He shot the director’s Rocky and Dhanush’s Jagame Thanthiram. Madhan Karky will be writing the dialogues, while Sarpatta Parambarai fame Tha Ramalingam has been roped in by the makers to provide art direction for the project.

Poornima Ramaswamy, who won the National Award for her work in Paradesi, and Kavya Sriraam are the faces behind costume designing and handling Dhanush’s costumes, respectively. Dhilip Subbarayan will be in charge of the stunts and GV Prakash Kumar is the music director.

Captain Miller is presented by T.G. Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films and produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan, Arjun Thyagarajan, along with co-producers G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth.

Director Arun Matheswaran has made some critically acclaimed movies and the production house, Sathya Jyothi Films is credited with setting benchmarks in the Tamil movie industry.

On the professional front, Dhanush is all set to make his Hollywood debut with the Netflix film The Gray Man. The film, also starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas, will release on July 22.

