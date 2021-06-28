Dhanush to Spend Rs 150 Cr on His Dream House in Chennai?

Popular actor of Southern cinema, Dhanush bought a new land at Poes Garden, Chennai in February this year. The actor performed the bhoomi poojan ceremony with wife Aishwarya in the presence of father-in-law superstar Rajnikanth and mother-in-law Latha. Reportedly, the actor is likely to expend a whopping of Rs 150 crore to build the house of his dreams. The house is in the same posh locality where Rajnikanth has been living for over three decades now. The area is home to some of the well-known and famous personalities in Chennai, including the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa.

The sprawling house will be built across 19000 sq ft, as per a report by Tamil entertainment channel Valai Pechu. The dream nest will reportedly be a four-story building.

Dhanush and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2004. The couple has two sons — Linga and Yatra. Presently, the couple lives in a beautiful Alwarpet house. The well-decked house boasts a wide balcony, exquisite living room, and a terrace garden.

The actor is currently basking in the success of the release Jagame Thandhiram. The film was out on Netflix on June 18. Starring Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead role and James Cosmo playing a pivotal role, the movie bagged a successful rating on the OTT platform. The gangster drama flick revolves around a Tamil goon who gets recruited to work for a British tycoon.

Next, Dhanush will collaborate for the first time with filmmaker Sekhar Kammula for an upcoming project that’ll be simultaneously made in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The project with the actor playing the titular character will go on the floors from August. The film will also mark Dhanush’s Telugu debut as his films so far have only been dubbed into the language. It will also star Sai Pallavi in the lead role.

The actor will also be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The film stars Sara Ali Khan opposite Dhanush. Actor Akshay Kumar also has a pivotal role in the movie.

