Dhanush to Team Up with Selvaraghavan, Yuvan Shankar Raja for His Next

A fresh announcement revealed that Dhanush will collaborate with his elder brother Selvaraghavan for his next. The yet-untitled project will be produced by Kalaipuli Thanu and will have Yuvan Shankar Raja as the music director. The hit trio of Dhanush- Selvaraghavan-YSR have previously joined hands for some great and memorable works, such as the 2003 film Kaadhal Kondein and 2006 film Pudhu Pettai. This is the third time that the trio will join hands for a project.

A humble Dhanush took to Twitter on December 23 and shared the news. The National Award-winning actor wrote, “Selvaraghavan + yuvan + aravind krishna.. well well ... right where I started.”

Selvaraghavan + yuvan + aravind krishna.. well well ... right where I started. Very happy to join my maker , my creator and the only reason I’m here today my brother @selvaraghavan again. I hope this time Atleast I impress him 🙏🙏— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 23, 2020

Selvaraghavan, who will team up with music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja for the eighth-time, shared a post via the micro-blogging site. Sharing a picture with YSR in a studio, he tweeted, “Extremely happy to join hands for 8th time with @thisisysr!!”

Arvind Krishna has been roped in as the cinematographer for the yet-to-be-titled project. Notably, this is the fourth time that the acclaimed director is joining hands with Dhanush. Selvaraghavan has nearly reached the end of the scripting stage and the pre-production work for the film has already started. Up next, Selvaraghavan will star in Arun Matheswaran's Saani Kaayidham opposite Keerthy Suresh.

Dhanush is currently in Agra, busy shooting for his upcoming Bollywood film, Atrangi Re. The film directed by Aanand L Rai will also feature Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. The actor was already captured busy prepping for the movie. He teamed up with Sara to join workout sessions before starting the shoot for the film.

Apart from these, Dhanush has other important projects in his kitty. Next, he will be seen in the action thriller Jagame Thandhiram helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. Dhanush also has Karnan by Mari Selvaraj to look forward to.