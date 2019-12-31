Dhanush Wraps up Shooting for Karthik Subbaraj’s Next Venture

Kollywood star Dhanush has announced the complete wrap up of his next Tamil movie. The movie d40, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, will have Dhanush portray the role of a gangster. The Tamil superstar took to Twitter to announce the wrap up. He tweeted, “That’s a wrap for D40. One of the quickest films I have done. It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky, sensible and visionary film maker like @karthiksubbaraj this one is going to be special.”

In his tweet, Dhanush has claimed it to be one of the quickest films of his career. The movie is produced by Shashikant and is predominantly shot in London and other locations around UK.

The project also includes Mollywood’s rising star Aishwarya Lekshmi, who in on board as the female lead. Other prominent actors in the movie include Joju George and Kalaiyarasan. British actor James Cosmo has been roped in for the movie. Cosmo has been part of Hollywood projects including Trainspotting, The Chronicles of Narnia, Wonder Woman and Game Of Thrones.

The project is a maiden collaboration between the actor-filmmaker duo. Dhanush seems to have had a great time working with the director, calling him a visionary.

While the release date of D40 has not been announced yet, Dhanush also has other projects in his kitty. He is currently awaiting the release of Pattas, featuring him in dual roles. The movie directed by RS Durai Senthil Kumar will release in January 2020. Dhanush also has films lined up with director Ramkumar and Aanand L Rai.

