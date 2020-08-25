Dhanush’s Candid Moment with Sons Turns Viral, See Pic

Actor Dhanush, who usually posts updates about his films on social media, gave his fans a glimpse of a candid moment with his sons on Sunday.

He shared the picture with his Instagram family of 1.4 million featuring him with his sons Yathra and Linga, standing on the terrace of his house. Dhanush revealed that he was engaged in a light-hearted argument with his kids when the shot was taken. His elder son, Yathra seems to be indulging in conflict with Dhanush over a T-shirt. The actor himself described that it was his T-shirt that the elder son was funnily claiming to own. On the other hand, Dhanush's younger son was happily piggybacking him.

Sharing the photo, Dhanush wrote in the caption, “When your first born wears your t-shirt and argues it’s his #Yathra #Linga (cic).”

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Taapsee Pannu reacted to the post in the comments sections, in addition to reactions from his fans.

Dhanush married Rajinikanth’s elder daughter Aishwaryaa R Dhanush in 2004. The couple is blessed with two sons. His younger son Linga Raja was born in 2010.

Dhanush was last seen in the January-released film Pattas. The martial arts film, directed by R. S. Durai Senthilkumar, also featured Naveen Chandra, Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada in lead roles. Dhanush will next be seen in the highly anticipated action thriller Jagame Thandhiram, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. He also has a Bollywood film Atrangi Re directed by Anand L. Rai in his kitty. The film also has Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.