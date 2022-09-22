Dhanush's Captain Miller Goes On Floors With A Muhurat Pooja

Tamil superstar Dhanush’s upcoming film Captain Miller went on floors yesterday (September 21). The highly anticipated film’s shooting was kicked off with a Muhurat Pooja at VM Studios in Chennai. Pictures and videos from the pooja ceremony held at an enclosed auditorium were also quick to go viral on social media

In a now-viral video, Captain Miller’s star cast and director Arun Matheswaran, along with producers Sendhil Thyagarajan, Arjun Thyagarajan, G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth, were seen greeting one other on stage. One of the most loved pictures from the night was when Arun Matheswaran and Dhanush were captured hugging each other after the Mahurat Pooja.

Captain Miller is a big-budget movie, which is set against the backdrop of the Madras Presidency from the 1930s to the 1940s. The Tamil period drama will also be dubbed into Telugu and Hindi languages. Previously, the makers released an announcement video for this Arun Matheswaran directorial.

According to reports, Dhanush will be seen essaying three different roles in Captain Miller. The confirmed star cast of this Tamil actioner includes John Kokken, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Sundeep Kishan and Nivedhithaa Sathish. The makers opted for a unique way to introduce the film’s star cast. They introduced them by sharing a picture of a rugged pamphlet with their graphic photographs printed on it. After the makers unveiled the posters of Captain Miller’s star cast, the excitement about the film among netizens quadrupled.

As per a few media reports, Priyanka Arul Mohan will play the female lead while John Kokken will play the antagonist in Captain Miller. Dhanush’s look for the project has also won fans’ hearts. He will be seen rocking a rugged look with long hair and an unkempt beard in the film. Dhanush’s looks and costumes in the upcoming film are curated by Kavya Sriram and Poornima Ramaswamy.

Meanwhile, Dhanush recently made his debut in Hollywood with The Gray Man. Helmed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, the movie was received well by the masses. He was last seen in Thiruchitrambalam, which was also a commercial hit.

