Dhanush's Fans Perform Puja on His Poster From Naane Varuvean

Tamil Superstar Dhanush’s latest movie Naane Varuvean, which was released in theatres on Thursday, is receiving rave reviews from the audiences. The fans of Dhanush are quite excited over the release of the film and they are indulging in celebrations.

The fans of the actor in Puducherry poured milk and beer on Dhanush’s posters from Naane Varuvean, while some others also performed a puja on Dhanush’s poster. A few fans made an effigy of Dhanush and garlanded it to celebrate the release of the film.

In addition to this, fans even hired a deep-sea swimmer to hold the banner of Naane Varuvean underwater. This is a testament to the actor’s massive fan base.

Naane Varuvean is directed by Selvaraghavan, and it features Dhanush, Indhuja Ravichandran, Elli AvrRam, Prabhu and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. As per the early twitter reviews of Naane Varuvean, the movie seems to have impressed the audiences. Reviewers have praised Dhanush for his exemplary performance in the two contrasting roles of Prabhu and Kathir in this psychological crime thriller.

Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuvean marks the director’s first big-screen collaboration with Dhanush.

Critics feel that Naane Varuvean is a commendable thriller that stands out from the rest of the films of the same genre. The movie tries to fuse multiple plots together and despite a somewhat predictable second half, this concoction manages to strike a chord with the movie goers.

Two famous songs, Rendu Raja and Veera Soora, from Naane Varuvean, contributed immensely to raising fans’ excitement about the film. Released on September 24, Rendu Raaja song recently surpassed 5 million views on YouTube. On the day of its release, the song also trended at number three on Youtube Music. The upbeat tune offers a glimpse into Dhanush’s dual role in Naane Varuvean.

On the work front, Dhanush will appear in Sir and Vaathi next. Both films will be released on December 2. Apart from this, he will be seen in Aayirathil Oruvan 2, also directed by Selvaraghavan. Dhanush is also working in director Arun Matheswaran’s upcoming film Captain Miller.

