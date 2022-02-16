Dhanush’s First Post After Separation From Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Is This Adorable Pic With Son Yathra

South star Dhanush and his now-estranged wife and filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth broke a million hearts last month, when they announced separation, after 18 years of marriage. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa shared notes announcing their separation on their respective social media accounts. The duo who tied the knot in 2004 are parents to two sons, Yathra and Linga. It seems Dhanush has been spending some quality time with his kids lately. The actor who is busy during the shoot of his upcoming flick Naane Varuven in Ooty took out some time to engage with his younger son Yathra. This marks the first post by the Ranjhanaa actor after he announced separation from wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

The Atrangi Re actor took to Instagram on Wednesday and treated his fans to an adorable picture. The photo sees Dhanush who looks like a carbon copy of his dad, holding his hair as his father seems to mess with him. The picture is a testimony to the sweet bond a father-and-son duo shares. Dhanush captioned the post as, “Now, where have I seen this before ?”

With the photo hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more 7 million likes, with scores of fans leaving heart emoticons in the comments section as they adored the picture.

Check out the post below:

Dhanush is presently in Ooti for the shooting of his next titled Naane Varuven. Earlier in the day, a report suggested that Dhanush along with the team of the film started a new schedule for the psychological thriller directed by Selvaraghavan. This came after the last schedule, which was shot in Chennai. The actor joined the crew early this week, and the production is moving quickly in a new city now. Reports suggested that the 38-year-old star will portray a dual role in this film. Dhanush was recently seen in Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re which also starred Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Talking about Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, the filmmaker is currently working on her debut Hindi single, a romantic song, Musafir.

