Dhanush's Funky First Look from Pattas Revealed, See Official Film Poster Here

On the occasion of Dhanush's 36th birthday, the first poster of his upcoming film 'Pattas' was unveiled by the makers.

News18.com

Updated:July 28, 2019, 7:36 PM IST
Dhanush's Funky First Look from Pattas Revealed, See Official Film Poster Here
Image of Dhanush in Pattas, courtesy of Twitter
South superstar Dhanush, who is recognised in Bollywood for his roles in the films Raanjhanaa and Shamitabh, celebrated his 36th birthday on July 28 today. On the occasion, as is the tradition in South Indian industry, the first look of his upcoming film Pattas was revealed on social media. Sharing the first look of Dhanush from the upcoming film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, "Dhanush... First look poster of #Tamil film #Pattas... Directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar. #PattasFirstLook #HappyBirthdayDhanush."

In the poster, Dhanush can be seen in a stylish avatar, with a cool hairdo and yellow coloured sunglasses. Dhanush seems to be playing a young character as is visible from the actor's face. He dons a green coloured shirt, which compliments the backdrop of the poster. Dhanush can be seen signalling a gun with his two fingers, warning people to be wary of his colourful and eccentric ways.

See Dhanush's first look from Pattas here:

Sathya Jothi Films, who are riding high on the success of their recent production venture, Viswasam, starring Ajith, are producing Pattas. Director RS Durai Senthilkumar has earlier worked Dhanush in 2016's thriller Kodi. Reportedly, just like Kodi, in Pattas, Dhanush will play a double role.

Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada are cast opposite Dhanush in Pattas. While the title poster released yesterday had the 'Ilaya Super Star' (Young Superstar) tag attached to Dhanush, the first look released today had no such add-ons. Pattas releases on the occasion of Diwali this year.

