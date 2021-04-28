Dhanush's 'Jagame Thandhiram' to Release Digitally on June 18

Actor Dhanush’s new Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram will have a direct OTT release worldwide on June 18. The film co-stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan and Joju George, and marks the Indian debut of Scottish actor James Cosmo.

The film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj, and it tells the story of a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil.

“‘Jagame Thandhiram’ is my dream film that was made with the ambition of telling a gripping story about a globally prevalent issue through a locally rooted character in a most interesting and entertaining way," said director Subbaraj.

Produced by YNOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment, Jagame Thandhiram will release across 190 countries on Netflix, on June 18.

