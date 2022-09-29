Dhanush's Naane Varuvean is a Treat; Ponniyin Selvan 1 Goes Big in Advance Ticket Sales

The Selvaraghavan directorial ‘Naane Varuvean’ starring actor Dhanush in the lead has hit the theaters on September 29. The film has been much anticipated as it is competing with Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, which is scheduled to release worldwide on September 30.

Naane Varuvean

On the day of its debut, Naane Varuvean starring Dhanush, started getting favorable reviews from the viewers. Once more, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Selvaraghavan and Dhanush’s collaboration has resulted in a great music. On the other side, Selvaraghavan’s direction and Dhanush’s strong performance in the paranormal thriller have impressed the critics. The Selvaraghavan-Dhanush pairing has so far appeared three times and has always been a big hit. The cinematography by Ravi Varman has been a strong point in the movie, despite the fact that Selvaraghavan’s revenge thriller is on the conventional course.

Indhuja Ravichandran, the female protagonist, has a small role, but the character is well-delivered. Swedish actress Ellie Avram has left a good impression in her Tamil debut. It appears that the characters are what helped the audience better understand the screenplay. The children’s roles in the movie are a treat. Moreover, at the end, the director hinted at a sequel.

Ponniyin Selvan 1

This Friday sees the huge release of Ponniyin Selvan 1, a historical masterpiece starring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik, Trisha, and many others. In the Hindi market, the movie will compete with Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. On the home turf, there is a huge buzz around it.

Advance Booking Clash

Mani Ratnam, an unconventional director, is behind the period action drama. The epic, which was originally produced in Tamil, is set to release in five Indian languages – Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. As anticipated, the Tamil version of the movie is getting a lot of attention, and tickets are flying off the counters.

According to trade sources, the Tamil version of Ponniyin Selvan 1 accounts for the majority of ticket sales which has amassed Rs 10 crore in gross for opening day alone and has set to enter into the Top 10 All-Time openers in Indian Cinema Industry. The film’s overall advance booking sales for the first day were over Rs 11 crore from the Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam dub versions, which also contributed to advance booking sales of over Rs 1 crore.

When Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ film released in June, advance booking sales on the first day reached Rs 15 crore. As per reports, the magnum opus was expected to pass the 10 crore level within 4 days prior to its release, when the tickets were opened for booking on September 26.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is based on the historical fiction novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ that ‘Amarar’ Kalki Krishnamoorthi wrote in the 1950s and has been a best-seller for the past 70 years. It is about the time right before the start of the Golden Age and is set in the 10th century. The masterpiece’s big international release date is set for September 30.

