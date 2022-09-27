Dhanush’s Naane Varuvean Struggles To Secure Screens Due To Ponniyin Selvan: Part One

Dhanush’s Naane Varuvean and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part One are all set to clash on the big screen. With its release date just around the corner, Dhanush’s Naane Varuvean is struggling to get more screens across Tamil Nadu. The psychological action thriller will hit the theatres on September 29, one day before the release of Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. According to an estimate, Ponniyin Selvan has secured 60-65 per cent of the screens while Naane Varuvean managed to bag only 40 per cent.

The majority of theatres in India, including Tamil Nadu, have already allocated most of the screens to Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. Owing to the same, trade analysts believe that Naane Varuvean is at a higher risk of failing at the box office in front of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus.

Top Showsha Video

In fact, according to theatre owners in Tamil Nadu, the tickets for the period action drama in several theatres have already been sold out. However, Naane Varuvean is expected to have a stellar opening at the box office. But if Ponniyin Selvan meets the expectations of the audience, then it might be difficult for Naane Varuvean to survive against the highly anticipated pan-India film.

Naane Varuvean is directed by Dhanush’s brother, Selvaraghavan. The film marks the fourth collaboration between the brother duo. A song from Naane Varuvean, Rendu Raja, is currently trending on Youtube. The upbeat number is sung and written by Dhanush himself. Rendu Raja explores the dual character of Dhanush in Naane Varuvean. Rendu Raja has been viewed by more than 48 lakh people on Youtube so far.

Rendu Raaja – Lyric Video | Naane Varuvean | Dhanush | Selvaraghavan | Yuvan Shankar Raja

Ponniyin Selvan: Part One, on the other hand, tells the story of the mighty Chola empire. It is a theatrical adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurty’s novel of the eponymous name. The Tamil film will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam. Aishwariya Rai Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, is said to have a special role in this Mani Ratnam directorial

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here