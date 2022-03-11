Dhanush's New Mansion to Sit Right Across Rajinikanth’s Residence in Poes Garden

Actor Dhanush has bought a piece of land in Poes Garden for Rs 25 crore to build a new home. The site is adjacent to the mansion of superstar Rajinikanth. Poes Garden is one of Chennai’s most affluent neighbourhoods, and it is home to some of the city’s most well-known and renowned residents. The late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s residence is also in the same locality.

In February 2021, Dhanush performed the Bhoomi Pujan for his newly purchased Poes Garden plot. Rajinikanth and his wife Latha were also seen at the ceremony, as were Dhanush and Aishwarya. Dhanush reportedly desired to relocate just for the sake of convenience.

Dhanush acquired the land and the development seems to be well underway. The actor is said to be planning to spend Rs 150 crore on his dream mansion. Dhanush mansion in Poes Garden is planned to be sprawled over 19,000 sq ft and will have four floors.

Meanwhile, after Jagame Thanthiram and Atrangi Re, Dhanush’s forthcoming film, Maaran, will be released via an OTT platform. Maaran’s producers confirmed that the film will be available for streaming at 5 pm, March 11.

Along with the news, the official Disney+ Hotstar Twitter account shared a magnificent poster featuring Dhanush. They wrote, “Maaran - Streaming from 5 pm, Tomorrow."

Maaran, a political action thriller, is helmed by Karthick Naren and financed by Sathya Jyothi Films. The rest of the cast includes Malavika Mohanan, Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Ramki, Jayaprakash, Aadukalam Naren, Bose Venkat, Mahendran, and Ameer. The technical team includes cinematographer Vivekanand Santhosham, GK Prasanna as editor and composer GV Prakash Kumar.

