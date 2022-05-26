Dhanush's Next Thiruchitrambalam to Hit Theatres on His Birthday

Dhanush will be next seen in Thiruchitrambalam, and the makers are aiming for a theatrical release on the actor’s birthday, which falls on July 28. However, an official announcement regarding the same is yet to come.

Reportedly, the film’s Tamil Nadu distributor Udhayanidhi Stalin earlier announced that the film will hit theatres on July 1 but he has also stated that he asked the makers to find another date to avoid a box office clash as another biggie is set to hit the big screen on the same date.

Directed by Mithran Jawahar, the film marks the fourth collaboration of Dhanush and the director. The two have already worked together in films like Kutty, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, and Uthamaputhiran.

Tipped to be a family entertainer, the actor will be seen alongside three female leads Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Raashi Khanna. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film also stars veteran directors Bhrathiraja and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Fans and admirers of Dhanush are very much looking forward to the film’s music, which has been scored by Anirudh Ravichander. It marks the DnA duo’s reunion after seven years.

Amid the busy schedule working for multiple films across languages, the actor wrapped up shooting his portions for the film in October last year.

The story of the film is set in the backdrop of two-time periods — one is the protagonist’s college days and the other is his adulthood. The character is involved with two different love interests — one during his college days and the other in the latter part of his life.

On the work front, Dhanush’s upcoming Hollywood movie The Gray Man will premiere on Netflix on July 22. While the last few films of the actor failed to create magic, fans are expecting The Gray Man and Thiruchitrambalam to give him a phenomenal comeback.

