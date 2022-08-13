Dhanush’s Thiruchitrambalam Gets A U/A Certificate From Censor Board

Over the years, Dhanush has cultivated a huge fan base through his acting chops in Kollywood, Tollywood, Bollywood and even Hollywood. The 39-year-old is one of the few actors who have a pan-India appeal. After starring in the Russo brothers’ The Gray Man on Netflix, Dhanush is all primed for the release of his upcoming film, titled Thiruchitrambalam. The highly anticipated Tamil film stars Dhanush in the titular role of a delivery agent. Alongside Dhanush, it also features Prakash Raj, Nithya Menon, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Raashi Khanna, Bharathiraja and Munishkanth.

According to the latest reports, the censorship formalities of Dhanush’s upcoming comedy-drama have been cleared. It has also been reported that Thiruchitrambalam has received a U/A certificate from the Censor Board. The Mithran R Jawahar directorial is slated to release on August 18, across the country.

The trailer of the much-awaited film was released by the makers recently. And, within no time, it broke the Internet with over six million views on YouTube. Netizens also praised the feel-good trailer of Thiruchitrambalam, which provides a glimpse into the engrossing premise of the film, in the comment section of the trailer.

Thiruchitrambalam marks the fourth collaboration of Dhanush and filmmaker Mithran Jawahar. The actor-director duo has worked together in Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty and Uthamaputhiran before joining hands for Thiruchitrambalam.

Last month, Dhanush made global headlines after he starred in the hit Netflix movie, The Gray Man. Directed by the Russo brothers of Avengers fame, The Gray Man features a stellar ensemble cast, which includes Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton and Wagner Moura.

Based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name, The Gray Man revolves around Sierra Six, a CIA black ops assassin. Netflix and The Russo Brothers have already announced a cinematic universe of The Gray Man, which will include a sequel, as well as a spin-off. Recently, Dhanush confirmed that he will be part of The Gray Man sequel. Meanwhile, the actor also has Vaathi and Naane Varuven in his kitty.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here