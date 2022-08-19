Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam is a Treat The Audience Can't Miss

Dhanush and Mithran R Jawaha, who worked on films Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, and Uthamaputhiran, are back again with their much-awaited Thiruchitrambalam that hit the cinemas on Thursday. Well, the good news is that after watching the film, fans and critics also loved it.

Two friends from a middle-class family but the question is will their friendship turn into love? The director has been very careful to make it interesting. A guy next door seeks to find love while coping with issues in his broken family. How long will it take him to realise that what he is seeking is right there in front of him?

Thiruchitrambalam (Dhanush) aka Pazham, a food delivery man, and his relationships are the focus of the narrative. Due to a prior tragedy, his father and Neelankandan (Prakash Raj), a police officer, scarcely communicate with one another.

As a result, his grandfather Thiruchitrambalam (Bharathirajaa) serves as the father figure in his life. His childhood crush, Anusha (Raashi Khanna), unexpectedly reappears in his life and sets his heart aflutter. And then there is Shobana (Nithya Menen), his neighbour and childhood friend, who is his one source of comfort.

The beautiful cinematography and songs are enjoyable. Rashi Khanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar appear in only three scenes each. And sometimes it gives the impression that the film is going on a bit too long. Also, while the background music of the film is enjoyable, it all reminds us of the music from previous Dhanush-Anirudh collaborations.

Director Mithran R. Javakar has interestingly taken the usual story and told it as a feel-good movie. If you go without any expectations, you can enjoy Tiruchitambalam and return. Fans who expect the film to have a script with twists and turns and an action-packed commercial formula will be disappointed.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here