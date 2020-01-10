Dhanush's Upcoming Film is Titled Karnan, Upsets Sivaji Ganesan Fans

Tollywood actor Dhanush notched a hit with Vetri Maaran's Asuran in 2019. He is currently shooting in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, with filmmaker Mari Selvaraj. This is their second collaboration after their first, Pariyerum Perumal, turned out to be a huge success.

Recently, the makers of the Dhanush-starrer revealed the title of their venture. On January 5, producer Kalaipuli S Thanu announced that the film is titled Karnan. He took to Twitter to share the news.

The tweet reads, "Not just Love, Compassion and Mercy, #Karnan also gives you Victory! Full-fledged shoot in progress..."

Soon after the announcement was made, the makers started facing criticism for the title. President of Sivaji Social Welfare Association, Chandrasekharan penned a letter to the producer, Thanu.

He wrote, "We all know that Karnan is legendary Sivaji Ganesan sir's classic film. Now we have come to know that your film with Dhanush is titled as Karnan. It would be great if you could add a prefix or suffix instead of repeating the title of Sivaji's classic film as it hurts the sentiment of ardent fans."

Karnan, released in 1964, was an iconic film starring Sivaji Ganesan. This is the primary reason for director Selvaraj's title meeting with negative response.

Dhanush-starrer Karnan will also feature Mollywood actress Rajisha Vijayan, along with Lal and Yogi Babu. Meanwhile, Dhanush is waiting for the release of Pattas, which will hit the silver screen on January 26.

