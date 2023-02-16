Dhanush has been in the spotlight for a long time now because of his much-anticipated Tamil social drama Vaathi, directed by Venky Atluri. The film will hit the theatres tomorrow (February 17). It will be released as Sir in Telugu. The social drama has been the talk of the town due to its subject, which narrates the fight of a Maths teacher (Dhanush) against the education mafia. But now, in a new twist, Vaathi has hit troubled waters just a day before its release. As stated in the reports, Puducherry State Teachers Federation has taken objection to the name Vaathi and written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin stating that it should be changed to Vaathiyar, which means teacher. Teachers have opined that the word Vaathi is extremely demeaning for the teachers.

The producers are faced with a difficult situation just a day before its release. Now, when the petition has been addressed to the Chief Minister, the matter has become extremely crucial for Vaathi’s producers. Cine buffs will be looking forward to knowing how they will deal with this problem.

This is not the only instance where Vaathi became the subject of controversy before its release. According to reports, one controversy erupted over Dhanush’s comments given at Sairam College, Chennai on February 4. Many other cast members like director Bharathiraja and actor Samuthirakani participated in this music launch. Dhanush expressed his opinions on many aspects of this film in this audio launch. The Naane Varuven actor talked about aspects like how he agreed to essay the lead role in Vaathi and how he was not serious about his studies despite being a brilliant student. But the opinion which became extremely controversial was Dhanush describing how he had once joined tuition to accompany his then-girlfriend. He would roam around the tuition and would give a signal to his girlfriend by accelerating his bike the moment her classes ended. The tuition teacher soon realised what was happening and told the students that they are studying and will thus live a well-settled life. The one standing with the bike (Dhanush) will only be singing and dancing on the streets.

Dhanush completed the speech by saying that he still became a successful person. Many users took objection to it and said that this case is an exception, and this doesn’t happen to everyone. They also said that many people have wasted their time like this, by not studying and have not been able to do anything in their lives.

