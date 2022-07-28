Dhanush’s Vaathi Teaser Expected Soon

Dhanush is one of the most talented stars in the South film industry. The actor has cultivated a huge fan base through his acting chops and terrific dialogue delivery. Due to his immense popularity, there is tremendous buzz about Dhanush’s next projects on social media.

Dhanush’s upcoming bilingual film, Vaathi, has grabbed the headlines ever since it was announced. On the eve of his 39th birthday, Dhanush shared an engrossing poster of Vaathi on Twitter and revealed that its teaser will be released on July 28.





It is worth noting that Dhanush’s film is being shot as Sir in Telugu and Vaathi in Tamil. The social drama features an engrossing premise which revolves around a young man and his struggles against the education mafia. In the film, Dhanush’s character will be seen fighting against the privatisation of education in the 1980s.

Helmed by Venky Atluri, Vaathi stars Samyuktha Menon in the lead role alongside Dhanush.

GV Prakash Kumar has composed Vaathi’s music, and the film’s shoot will soon get over. Dhanush recently made his Hollywood debut with the Netflix film, The Gray Man. Directed by the Russo brothers of Avengers fame, The Gray Man features a stellar star cast which includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton and Wagner Moura.

The Gray Man has received decent reviews from the critics and Dhanush’s performance has been praised by the audience.

Dhanush will also star in Mithran Jawahar’s family drama, Thiruchitrambalam. The film features a talented cast which includes Dhanush, Nithya Menen and Prakash Raj.

Thiruchitrambalam is the fourth project for which Dhanush and filmmaker Mithran Jawahar have collaborated and trade analysts are predicting that the film will do well at the box office.

