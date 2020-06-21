Dhanush's Workout Video from Maari 2 Sets Goes Viral

South star Dhanush has been trending on social media since Saturday evening when an intense workout video from the star's 2018 movie Maari 2 was shared on social media. It shows Dhanush prepping before he is to shoot for an action sequence involving fist fight with baddies in the movie's climax.

In the BTS video, Dhanush is seen lifting weights as his six pack abs and biceps get in better shape before shooting begins. This video featuring Dhanush will not only motivate you to hit the gym but is also a response to trolls and haters who assume that Dhanush and team use VFX for the actor's shirtless scenes in movies.

Dhanush can be working out shirtless as he dead-lifts weights for upper body workout. His efforts are quite visible when he steps in front of the camera for actual shooting of the scene in the movie. Check out Dhanush's workout video shared on social media from his film Maari 2 sets.



Meanwhile, in Bollywood, Dhanush will be collaborating with his Raanjhanaa (2013) director Aanand L Rai for an AR Rahman musical titled Atrangi Re. The movie casts Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar opposite Dhanush. Atrangi Re had gone on the floors but shooting remains suspended due to the coronavirus spread. The movie is originally scheduled for Valentine's Day release in 2021 but may see a delay.



Follow @News18Movies for more