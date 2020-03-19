Dharamji Didn't Like Esha Making Her Bollywood Debut, Reveals Hema Malini

Hema Malini and Esha Deol recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the latter's new book Amma Mia. The Yuva actress has made her debut as a writer with the book in which she has shared anecdotes, advice and recipes for toddlers.

On the show, the mother-daughter spilled the beans about their family secrets that they kept under the wraps for the longest time. Hema revealed that Dharmendra was initially not supportive of the idea of Esha acting in films.

“Esha was interested in extra-curricular activities such as sports and dance. Like in our house, we used to do dance practice because of which she started liking it and wanted to be a professional dancer and even make her career in Bollywood. However, Dharamji didn’t like his daughter dancing or making her Bollywood debut and he had an objection to that,” Hema said, according to a report in Times of India.

The veteran actress then said that when he saw the grace in Esha's dance and the appreciation that she received, he changed his mind.

Esha Deol made her debut with the 2002 film Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. She was last seen in the short film Cakewalk, released in 2019.

Esha is the mother to two daughters Radhya and Miraya. “They say becoming a mother is one of the most beautiful experiences a woman goes through, and with the grace of God, I’m glad to have experienced it twice over. Raising my two daughters—Radhya and Miraya—is nothing short of an adventure and through the book I want to share with new mothers the exciting and overwhelming joyride I’ve been on since becoming a first-time mom and all the tears, laughter and drama that comes along with it,” she had written while announcing her book.

Follow @News18Movies for more