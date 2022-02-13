Dharma Mistakenly Shares Self-Destructive Tweet on Gehraiyaan, Here are More Memes on the Film

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa starrer Gehraiyaan premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The movie is receiving a mixed response from the audience and critics. While some are calling it brilliant, others claim that Shakun Batra’s directorial is a ‘waste of time’. If on one hand some viewers are appreciating Deepika’s performance in the movie, others are calling her ‘boring’. Amid all this, Dharma Productions’ also accidentally shared a negative Gehraiyaan meme on its Instagram story that read, ‘The only Gehraiyaan after watching Gehraiyaan are the one’s in my brain because of all the brain damage that movie gave me”. However, the Instagram story has now been deleted.

pic.twitter.com/aq0aJyd1qf— Indian Celebrities Doing Drunk Posts (@cringeindian) February 13, 2022

Even on social media, netizens are sharing hilarious memes slamming Gehraiyaan. While some people called it part two of Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, others mentioned that the movie had no story, but only sex and kissing scenes. To sum up, a large number of viewers look disappointing with the movie.

Check out some of the other Gehraiyaan memes here:

Gehraiyaan explained in a meme: pic.twitter.com/5M22lrpSKb— Varsha (@Varshahahahahah) February 12, 2022

Gehraiyaan brought this meme to my mind pic.twitter.com/EvzrPNSMS9— Kavi_talks (@TalksKavi) February 12, 2022

This is how you treat people who think Gehraiyaan is a masterpiece#Gehraiyaan #GehraiyaanReview pic.twitter.com/Jbq4nRpzxs— Gaurav singh (@gaurav_exist) February 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut also took to Instagram and slammed Deepika Padukone’s movie. The actor also linked it to pornography and wrote, “I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance … in the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don’t sell trash pls … bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can _ save it … it’s a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai (there is no depth in it)."

Gehraiyaan is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films. The movie was released on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.