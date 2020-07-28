Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta Joins Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe

On Tuesday, Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta appeared at the Amboli police station in Mumbai to join the probe that is ongoing in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The late Bollywood actor's body was found in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

Earlier, on Monday, Mahesh Bhatt had gone on record at the Santacruz police station in connection with Sushant's death case. It was also revealed that filmmaker Karan Johar has been summoned for questioning during this week. Meanwhile, Apoorva was spotted outside the Amboli station where he recorded his statement in front of the police.

Another Bollywood celebrity who has been been summoned by Mumbai Police lately in case is actress Kangana Ranaut.

The post mortem report of Sushant had earlier stated that he had died by suicide, though Mumbai Police is carrying on investigation into his death. Several celebrities, politicians and fans of the actor have demanded a CBI probe in the matter.

Sushant's demise sparked off discussions around several things including nepotism to the ruthless favouritism that Bollywood power camps allegedly engage in.

(With inputs from IANS)